ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given New $207.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $207.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.67.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $188.17 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $195.92. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.62.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock worth $27,565,131. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

