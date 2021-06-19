ShipChain One Day Volume Tops $40.00 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. ShipChain has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $40.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00025171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $269.50 or 0.00741777 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00083645 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

