Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 247,115 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $46,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHLX. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 51,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SHLX opened at $15.16 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.