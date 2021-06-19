Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after buying an additional 62,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after acquiring an additional 656,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

NYSE:SJR opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.14. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.