Sharder Price Up 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Sharder has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $123,159.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sharder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

Buying and Selling Sharder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sharder should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

