Serum Price Reaches $3.82 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Serum has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $190.87 million and approximately $32.30 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00010598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.00725674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00043532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00083262 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com . Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

