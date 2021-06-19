Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 68.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,565 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $86.13 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

