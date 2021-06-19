Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 121.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 81,687 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $27,027,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $26,325,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,660,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,002.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,454,000 after acquiring an additional 489,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth $22,531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total transaction of $2,263,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,414,821.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,980,700. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 15.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.95%.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

