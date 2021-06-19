Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after buying an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 674,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after buying an additional 308,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 304,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 565,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,016,000 after buying an additional 292,631 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 16,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $798,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,607.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.