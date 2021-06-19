Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 363,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,538,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $23.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

