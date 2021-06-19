Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.98

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 24655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Secom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

