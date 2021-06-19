SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the first quarter worth about $48,000. RP Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SCVX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,281,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter worth about $4,137,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SCVX in the fourth quarter worth about $2,267,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCVX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,953. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91. SCVX has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

