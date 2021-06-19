Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Now Covered by HSBC

HSBC started coverage on shares of Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Scout24 stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $77.68 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

