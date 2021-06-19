Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

SCHX traded down $1.28 on Friday, hitting $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 760,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,578. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $103.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

