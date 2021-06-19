Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,765,820.20 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Schrödinger stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.14 and a beta of 1.01.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
