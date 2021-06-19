Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,765,820.20 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 37,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $2,765,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Schrödinger stock opened at $74.01 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.14 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

