Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,171 ($15.30). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,167 ($15.25), with a volume of 146,772 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80.

In related news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of Savills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

