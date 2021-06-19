Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 166.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.85.

STSA opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STSA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,716,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,283,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after buying an additional 1,232,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

