SAP SE (ETR:SAP) Receives €132.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SAP SE (ETR:SAP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.93 ($156.39).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ETR:SAP traded down €1.16 ($1.36) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €118.20 ($139.06). The company had a trading volume of 4,456,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.60. The firm has a market cap of $139.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

