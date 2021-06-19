Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

