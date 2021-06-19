Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 100,564 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,217,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 316,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,309,000 after buying an additional 196,682 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.16. 2,048,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,622. The company has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $184.34 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

