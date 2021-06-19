Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.62.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock worth $552,501,100 over the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.23. 22,521,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,632,913. The firm has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $52.98 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

