Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Invests $3.51 Million in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.94. 2,770,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.25. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

