Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Boeing by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,920 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.35. 11,965,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,632,646. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.08. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $141.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $138.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

