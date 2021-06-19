Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Has $131.20 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $131,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 61,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,755,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,886,531. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $82.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

