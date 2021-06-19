Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.41. 8,839,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,548,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

