Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 6.3%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) shares were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 2,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 524,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion and a PE ratio of -1.95.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts expect that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANA)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

