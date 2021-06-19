Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $257.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.86.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.66.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Saia will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.