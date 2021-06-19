Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $257.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $240.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.86.
SAIA stock opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $103.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the period.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
