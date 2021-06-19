Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $121.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.94.

SAGE opened at $56.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.04. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

