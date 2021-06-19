Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 978 ($12.78) and last traded at GBX 967.52 ($12.64), with a volume of 2879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 961 ($12.56).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

SAFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 899.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

