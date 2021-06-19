SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Tops $0.13

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.68 million and $13.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,956.28 or 0.99967525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00034043 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.00341639 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.00 or 0.00430927 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.80 or 0.00775126 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007188 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00072942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003274 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

