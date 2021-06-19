Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 66,380 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,380 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Valmont Industries worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.