Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,655 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,551 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Athene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,278,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,388,000. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Athene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,597,000 after purchasing an additional 52,003 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Athene by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,054,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,154,000 after purchasing an additional 339,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Athene from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Athene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

ATH stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.49. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,422 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

