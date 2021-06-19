Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 226,885 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 169.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 267,013 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CYH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

CYH opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

