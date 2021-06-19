Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.56 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

IRDM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

