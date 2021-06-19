Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.29 Million Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 283,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288,412 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realogy by 185.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Realogy by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLGY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of RLGY opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.17. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

