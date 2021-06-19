Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.