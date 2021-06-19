Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 46,669 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,669 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Donaldson worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Donaldson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 59,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCI opened at $60.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

