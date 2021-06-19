Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.32. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$34.13, with a volume of 505,672 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.43.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$31.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The firm had revenue of C$885.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$826.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.33%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,044,717.18. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $1,398,920.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

