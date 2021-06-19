Rupiah Token Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupiah Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper . The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

