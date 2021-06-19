RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RPT. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPT Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,283.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

