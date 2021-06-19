Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Short Interest Update

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 18,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $54.44.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 44.35% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $2,941,600.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $604,780.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock worth $10,381,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 104.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 104,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

