Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.20 and last traded at $45.21. 2,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 2,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Royal Vopak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.08.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

