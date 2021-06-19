ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Short Interest Update

ROYAL UNIBREW A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ROYAL UNIBREW A/S stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.02. ROYAL UNIBREW A/S has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

