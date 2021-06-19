Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €52.00 Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €58.92 ($69.32).

Danone stock opened at €58.56 ($68.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €58.87. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

