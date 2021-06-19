Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

RY stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.26. 1,583,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $66.41 and a one year high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.8915 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $42,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 43.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

