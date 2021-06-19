Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at $38,149,127.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $173,869.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,847,374.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,796 shares of company stock worth $9,811,570 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.39.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.