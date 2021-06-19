Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Rollins comprises 2.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rollins worth $15,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Rollins by 8,072.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 64,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rollins by 9.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Rollins by 4.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,641,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,510,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,254. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.