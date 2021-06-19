Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes $244,000 Position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $21,491,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $15,719,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $12,819,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,385,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,356,000. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $19.97 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

