Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter worth $290,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 108,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $53.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.55. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

