Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVSVU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVSVU. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,349,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Spring Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $13,406,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,110,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000.

OTCMKTS:SVSVU opened at $10.60 on Friday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

